Best Original Score nominees

You might know composer Max Richter for his reimagined Four Seasons. Now he’s an Academy Award nominee. Richter’s score for Hamnet is up for Best Original Score at this Sunday’s Oscars.

This week on Reel Music, you can hear the music from Hamnet, along with other nominated scores including Sinners, Frankenstein, and Bugonia.

Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU.JUlie