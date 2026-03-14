From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Best Original Score nominees
You might know composer Max Richter for his reimagined Four Seasons. Now he’s an Academy Award nominee. Richter’s score for Hamnet is up for Best Original Score at this Sunday’s Oscars.
This week on Reel Music, you can hear the music from Hamnet, along with other nominated scores including Sinners, Frankenstein, and Bugonia.
Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on WSHU.JUlie