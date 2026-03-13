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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Trailblazing women in American music

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Yousuf Karsh
/
Opera Philadelphia

This week on America 250: The American Experience, we journey alongside trailblazing women. You’ll hear the legendary voice of Marian Anderson, who defied racial prejudice with her historic 1939 performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. And music by Ruth Crawford Seeger, an avant-garde classical composer who later helped preserve American folk music at the Library of Congress.

Hear these two pioneers tonight from 8-10pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino