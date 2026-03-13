Trailblazing women in American music

This week on America 250: The American Experience, we journey alongside trailblazing women. You’ll hear the legendary voice of Marian Anderson, who defied racial prejudice with her historic 1939 performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. And music by Ruth Crawford Seeger, an avant-garde classical composer who later helped preserve American folk music at the Library of Congress.

Hear these two pioneers tonight from 8-10pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.