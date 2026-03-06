© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Women take the lead

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST
Sian Richards
/
Tafelmusik

Women conductors are still in the minority. On America 250: The American Experience, we hear women taking the lead — from trailblazer Antonia Brico, the first woman to conduct the New York Philharmonic in 1938, to contemporary icon Marin Alsop.

We’ll also hear Mei-Ann Chen, a champion of new and diverse voices… and the late Jeanne Lamon, who helped bring early music to modern audiences.

The Friday night encore of The American Experience, tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
