Women take the lead

Women conductors are still in the minority. On America 250: The American Experience, we hear women taking the lead — from trailblazer Antonia Brico, the first woman to conduct the New York Philharmonic in 1938, to contemporary icon Marin Alsop.

We’ll also hear Mei-Ann Chen, a champion of new and diverse voices… and the late Jeanne Lamon, who helped bring early music to modern audiences.

