Celebrate the season with music and stories of warmth, reflection, and joy

Tonight on WSHU, celebrate the season with two hours of warmth, reflection, and joy.

At 8, Hanukkah Lights returns with new stories and favorite moments from the archive, hosted by Murray Horwitz — including a special tribute to our beloved Susan Stamberg.

Then at 9, stay with us for Welcome Christmas!, an hour of radiant holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s great choral ensembles, singing timeless carols and beautiful new discoveries.

Join us tonight from 8 to 10 on WSHU-FM — 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.