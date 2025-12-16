© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Celebrate the season with music and stories of warmth, reflection, and joy

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Susan Stamberg
Allison Shelley/NPR
Susan Stamberg

Tonight on WSHU, celebrate the season with two hours of warmth, reflection, and joy.

At 8, Hanukkah Lights returns with new stories and favorite moments from the archive, hosted by Murray Horwitz — including a special tribute to our beloved Susan Stamberg.

Then at 9, stay with us for Welcome Christmas!, an hour of radiant holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s great choral ensembles, singing timeless carols and beautiful new discoveries.

Join us tonight from 8 to 10 on WSHU-FM — 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
