Love that endures past every obstacle

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto is built on an ancient Chinese legend. Two young people fall in love but can’t be together. After tragedy strikes, the lovers’ spirits reunite by transforming into butterflies, finally free to stay together forever. Hear the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
