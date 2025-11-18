From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Love that endures past every obstacle
The Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto is built on an ancient Chinese legend. Two young people fall in love but can’t be together. After tragedy strikes, the lovers’ spirits reunite by transforming into butterflies, finally free to stay together forever. Hear the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.