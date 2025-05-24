© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 24, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT
Ever notice how sometimes the quietest moment in a movie can feel the most dangerous? That’s Jerry Fielding’s secret sauce—lean, edgy cues that keep your pulse racing. This week on Reel Music, Matt Rogers digs into Fielding’s tense, jazz-laced scores for The Wild BunchThe Outlaw Josey Wales, and Escape from Alcatraz. Hear the music that glues these classics together—Saturday at 9 p.m. on WSHU.
