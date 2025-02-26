From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: a story of perseverance and triumph
From living in a shelter in Los Angeles to earning a scholarship at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Ben Shirley’s journey is inspiring. Tonight, hear his High Sierra Sonata, a piece inspired by the challenge of running a high-altitude marathon in the Sierra mountains—a musical journey through perseverance and triumph. Tune in tonight to 91.1, 107.5, or our music stream.