© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: a story of perseverance and triumph

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 26, 2025 at 12:26 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

From living in a shelter in Los Angeles to earning a scholarship at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Ben Shirley’s journey is inspiring. Tonight, hear his High Sierra Sonata, a piece inspired by the challenge of running a high-altitude marathon in the Sierra mountains—a musical journey through perseverance and triumph. Tune in tonight to 91.1, 107.5, or our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino