From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: holiday splendor

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:06 PM EST
Michael Haug
/
The Rose Ensemble

This evening, enjoy holiday music with Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society at 8 p.m., featuring Christmas choral classics from America’s oldest performing ensemble. Then at 9 p.m., celebrate A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble, performing festive dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City.

See the full list of our holiday programs.
