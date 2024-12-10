© 2024 WSHU
Listen tonight: Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration.

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 10, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Elin Melaas
/
Unsplash

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Tonight at 9 p.m. we explore those musical traditions with Carols, Customs and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration.

See the full list of our holiday programs.

 
