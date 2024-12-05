Listen tonight: Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain, nestled between the Adirondacks in New York and Vermont's Green Mountains, is a haven of natural beauty. Its calm, shimmering waters have inspired many, including composer Jennifer Jolley. Her piece, The Ferry Crossing, captures the peaceful rhythm of her ferry rides across the lake. Experience this serene journey tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.

