Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Lake Champlain

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Myles Bloomfield
/
Unsplash

Lake Champlain, nestled between the Adirondacks in New York and Vermont's Green Mountains, is a haven of natural beauty. Its calm, shimmering waters have inspired many, including composer Jennifer Jolley. Her piece, The Ferry Crossing, captures the peaceful rhythm of her ferry rides across the lake. Experience this serene journey tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
