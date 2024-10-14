Listen tonight: Dvorák, by request

A friend of Antonín Dvořák's asked the composer if he could write a piece for a private group of chamber music enthusiasts. Twelve days later, Dvořák delivered a lively set of Bagatelles that has become a beloved favorite. Randye Kaye's got those Bagatelles tonight, plus a Beethoven sonata and a Mendelssohn symphony. Listen at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our app.