© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Dvorák, by request

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 14, 2024 at 1:26 PM EDT
pixabay.com

A friend of Antonín Dvořák's asked the composer if he could write a piece for a private group of chamber music enthusiasts. Twelve days later, Dvořák delivered a lively set of Bagatelles that has become a beloved favorite. Randye Kaye's got those Bagatelles tonight, plus a Beethoven sonata and a Mendelssohn symphony. Listen at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our app.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino