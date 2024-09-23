© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: New England Suite

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Philippe Murray
/
Unsplash

Vally Pick Weigl was a teacher, composer, and music therapist. In 1976, she received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and she used that money to write and record her New England Suite. Lauren Rico has that suite, plus Beethoven's last piano sonata. It all starts at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
