Listen tonight: New England Suite
Vally Pick Weigl was a teacher, composer, and music therapist. In 1976, she received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and she used that money to write and record her New England Suite. Lauren Rico has that suite, plus Beethoven's last piano sonata. It all starts at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.