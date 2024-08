It’s been a long, hot summer. So, to combat the ongoing heat wave, we are featuring some cooling musical breezes and winter tunes. You’ll hear a suite from an opera about the mythological god of the west wind, a cheery Mexican Christmas tune and an Italian Christmas Concerto. It’s Christmas in August on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m.on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.