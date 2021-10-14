Jakob Eisenbach builds a mysterious Mayan temple in music

TIKAL, Night of the Blood Moon is an immersive virtual reality experience, in which you and friends are discovering age-old secrets in a specially-built space that's totally immersive. Composer Jakob Eisenbach's soundtrack and sound design complete the compelling experience.

TIKAL Night of the Blood Moon is currently playing in many locations in Europe, as well as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Canada.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFaruNi_mBM"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFaruNi_mBM

Jakob was able to work with the exceptional Budapest Art Orchestra, as well as some incredible percussionists to record the music that brings the setting alive.

Jakob says working with the team at TrueVR Systems has helped him expand his background as a classical composer to think about how the players will respond to the music.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Jakob Eisenach, performed by the Budapest Art Orchestra

TIKAL: Night of the Blood Moon: An Ancient Awakening; Scaffolding Puzzle; Lavasail; Temple Top Riddle; A Blood Moon Rising; Awakening the Demon

