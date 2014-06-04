© 2021 WSHU
Minor league baseball team leaving New Britain for Hartford

WSHU | By Craig LeMoult
Published June 4, 2014 at 10:57 PM EDT
New Britain, Connecticut's minor league baseball team announced plans Wednesday to move about 15 miles north to Hartford. The move was celebrated in the capital city, which will build the team a $60 million stadium. But New Britain officials  aren’t happy about the move.

