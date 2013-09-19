© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Labor numbers show some gains, some losses in Conn. and Long Island

WSHU | By Craig LeMoult
Published September 19, 2013 at 6:47 PM EDT

The Connecticut Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate in August remained unchanged from July at 8.1 percent. The report shows a loss of 6,000 jobs, but the Labor Department says that's because of a miscalculation last month in their seasonal adjustment of the labor numbers.  Long Island’s private sector lost 600 jobs in August compared to July. But the New York Department of Labor says that’s an improvement in the long-term. Over the prior 10 Augusts, the losses averaged 3,000.

Tags

BusinessLong IslandeconomyConnecticutConn Department of LaborNY Department of Labor
Related Content
Load More