Labor numbers show some gains, some losses in Conn. and Long Island

The Connecticut Labor Department says the state’s unemployment rate in August remained unchanged from July at 8.1 percent. The report shows a loss of 6,000 jobs, but the Labor Department says that's because of a miscalculation last month in their seasonal adjustment of the labor numbers. Long Island’s private sector lost 600 jobs in August compared to July. But the New York Department of Labor says that’s an improvement in the long-term. Over the prior 10 Augusts, the losses averaged 3,000.