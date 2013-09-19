Census data: Conn., LI still not recovering from recession

The US Census Bureau is releasing data from its annual American Community Survey on Thursday morning. It shows a region still not recovering from the recession and housing bust of 2008. WSHU's Charles Lane on Long Island and Craig LeMoult in Connecticut had a look at the data and have this report.

Click the tabs below to see interactive maps created by the Connecticut State Data Center illustrating what the new Census information says about child poverty, health insurance coverage, food stamps, and public assistance in nine Connecticut cities.



