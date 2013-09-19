© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Census data: Conn., LI still not recovering from recession

WSHU | By Charles Lane,
Craig LeMoult
Published September 19, 2013 at 9:28 AM EDT
ACS_Census.jpg
U.S. Census Bureau
/

The US Census Bureau is releasing data from its annual American Community Survey on Thursday morning.  It shows a region still not recovering from the recession and housing bust of 2008.  WSHU's Charles Lane on Long Island and Craig LeMoult in Connecticut had a look at the data and have this report.

Click the tabs below to see interactive maps created by the Connecticut State Data Center illustrating what the new Census information says about child poverty, health insurance coverage, food stamps, and public assistance in nine Connecticut cities.


Learn About Tableau

Tags

BusinessRecessionSuffolk CountyConnecticut2012 Census DataThe Great Recession
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane
Craig LeMoult
Craig produces sound-rich features and breaking news coverage for WGBH News in Boston. His features have run nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on PRI's The World and Marketplace. Craig has won a number of national and regional awards for his reporting, including two national Edward R. Murrow awards in 2015, the national Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi award feature reporting in 2011, first place awards in 2012 and 2009 from the national Public Radio News Directors Inc. and second place in 2007 from the national Society of Environmental Journalists. Craig is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and Tufts University.
See stories by Craig LeMoult