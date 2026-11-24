Joan Baum is a retired teacher and book critic living in Springs, Long Island and has been reviewing books on WSHU for over 10 years. But how did she get started? WSHU's Morning Edition Host, Brian Scott-Smith, speaks with Joan about her public radio role and also her thoughts on teaching today.

BSS: Joining us on Morning Edition, not reviewing a book for once, is Joan Baum. Joan, welcome.

JB: Thank you so much for having me.

BSS: Not at all. It's lovely to speak to you. We hear you every other week with your book reviews and have done for, oh gosh, well over 10 years. We won't give away all of your secrets. Can you remember how you got started with WSHU?

JB: I believe I... I'm not sure, but I believe I wrote a letter to Tom Kuser, who was the Brian Scott-Smith character at the time, and he was wonderful, as are you. No, uh, forced, uh, flattery there, but I really enjoy your presentation, and I certainly did Tom. He was Mr. Calm. I wrote to him, and I think at one point he and I shared some experience with radio because I did do once a course [00:01:00] on WNYC in New York, and also did book reviews on occasion for The Christian Science Monitor, for which I had written.

I so enjoyed doing it on the radio, and I realized something I never would've suspected: writing for radio made me a better writer in print.

BSS: Really?

JB: In the interests of being clear about other influences, George Orwell was one, but the whole idea of writing directly, reducing phrases to sharp visual images, avoiding the verb to be, and trying to get an action verb out there, covering more turf, but with more significance than I would have in print.[00:02:00]

So it's been for me a really wonderful opportunity to teach myself how to be concise.

BSS: Well, the other thing, of course, is you have that beautiful smoky voice as well. We interviewed David recently, and he's got that great English voice still. Mm. And you've got that, you know, distinctive, absolutely distinctive voice, which is so lovely to listen to as well.

Well, thank you. It's got that calming quality when you listen to your reviews, also so authoritative as well. I, now, I said to you before we started recording this, I love your bio on the WSHU website. It says, "Joan Baum is a recovering academic from the City University of New York." Are you recovering from all those years of teaching

JB: Yes, and the sharp change in teaching at the City University and at colleges all over the country. Right now, I am very happy I'm not 20 or [00:03:00] 18, starting college, because I think it's a very challenging and, for many youngsters, unrewarding place to be. It started to become manifest that way when I was teaching at CUNY.

But what I did, now that I think of it, that I thought was the most valuable part of my teaching, one, I never lectured I got into a classroom, and boy, I wanted to exchange with my students. And the other thing I never did was have the requirement to address a class of more than 25, tops 30 students.

Because I think the most valuable part of my experience teaching was meeting them one-on-one in a conference, and I didn't make that optional. I posted, uh, you know, a notice on [00:04:00] the board. I said, "This is your date. Come with your papers, and then you can stay for however long." And it became the kind of conference that was meaningful, I believe, to my students when they showed up, and they usually came back even when they didn't have to, and that is what is solely missing from higher education today.

And what I'm recovering from Alas, is getting out of a system that became so antithetical to the values I held as a teacher. And I always refer to myself as a teacher. I meet a lot of people who were in my situation who call themselves, which they were, professors. So if you had asked me what did I do, I would say, "I was a teacher."

I didn't say, "I was a full professor teaching my required subject," which [00:05:00] was early British literature in the 19th century from 1770 to 1832, which is what most of my colleagues wanted to do. They weren't at university because they wanted to teach. It was a sinecure for them. They wanted to have an opportunity to do the research, and there was a convenient, uh, opportunity.

They didn't even have to go five days a week. Well, that wasn't what was happening to the schools, and I was there five days a week. No, I wasn't teaching for five days, but I was there for conferences, for committees, ugh. But I valued the institution and what most... I'm sorry to run off at the mouth, but boy, did you hit a button.

Most, most kids, and [00:06:00] especially those whose parents shell out close to 100,000, and as freshmen, what are they getting for their 100,000? A teaching assistant. They don't even have an interest enough to say, "Gee, I'd like to go to this college because so and so is teaching there, and I would like to meet that person and learn something."

No, they go there because that's the social connection, and that's what they expect. So I became disillusioned, and I have never, as you gather, recovered from that change. So that is my life. I left early. In the trade, I was known as a tier one, which meant that when I left teaching early, I got some goody benefits, which at the time seemed great.

Now, [00:07:00] just like everyone else, having a hard time, but they were good health benefits from a public university. And I truly believe, not just fantasy, because I've bumped into my students, that they got something from me that most students don't get from professors, access and an opportunity to talk.

BSS: I was gonna say, that must be pleasing for you when you have bumped into your former students to hear them say that to you, because it isn't about ego.

Like you said, it is about doing the job and doing the job right, and the job has changed so much now. David sort of mentioned it a little bit in his interview- Mm-hmm ... that he called history is now history in the US because it's not taught. So it's a different subject, but a similar sort of vein that the education just isn't really what it once was.

And like you said, really, it's to the detriment to the students as they move forward in life. [00:08:00] But you must still get a sense of pleasure when you do, as I say, bump into those students, "You really helped me."

JB: I do indeed, and you're absolutely right, and so is David, about the importance of history. And in fact, when I went to graduate school at Columbia, they didn't let me say I was majoring in English.

I was interested in literature with an emphasis on English literature, and I chose the early romantic period, but also comparative literature, and they were referring to the study as cultural history. So the other reason I was recovering is that studies became devoid of history, and they became, to my mind, with my political liberalism all on the left, I became a [00:09:00] hard right academic, and I didn't see any value in students coming to college and studying themselves.

I thought the whole idea, like the word education means leading up, opening out, and what's the point of going there and studying yourself? So I really did not make too many friends in this regard because I wasn't a fan of Black studies, Jewish studies, gender studies. And yet, I gave a course on WNYC on contemporary American literature where I featured Blacks and gays, and that was pretty successful.

So I'm not talking about staying away from the subject, but I'm talking about having an opportunity to open up, to be educated and not spend it [00:10:00] doing that.

BSS: Which leads me nicely into my next question. Just recently you did a piece about banned books. Talk to us about that because again, it's such an important topic to discuss, and sadly we're seeing more and more of this happening across not only this nation but across the world.

JB: Well, I think the obvious point is that we're living under an administration that has encouraged something that for them isn't MAGA. Sorry for the partisan pitch, but I am strongly against any kind of censorship, and I mean in books. But also because it's a denigration of our greatest authors, Mark Twain in particular.

I once had a talk I was giving on Huckleberry Finn and I pointed out to a Black friend in Sag Harbor [00:11:00] who was coming to the talk that I was not going to use what perforce I will use now, the N-word. I was going to say it. Why? Because Mark Twain said it over 200 times and I did not want to with a silly euphemism that he was exploring make something that was superficial for him.

He knew exactly what he was doing. And so one of the ironies is that banned books, of course, starting from people who wanted to censor particular subject matter, and these were people on, quote, "the right," also became convenient for people on the left. And the extremes did not meet And so I am against banning all books because [00:12:00] some people, who are really not people, they're members of organizations, but they don't say that.

You know, they write in individually about their own outrage. But these are people who don't want their children to be exposed to what, gosh knows, the kids are exposed to online without any censorship and without AI managers doing anything about it. So better in print.

BSS: Talk to us about the books that you review.

I mean, you review, I'm guessing, hundreds of them. But of course, you know, certainly for WSHU, and I'm sure for some of your other outlets, the books hopefully resonate with Connecticut or Long Island readers. They come from authors from that area. You must just eat them, the amount of books you go through.

JB: And because of that, I'm full. So I can't recall my diet, uh, of yesterday. But I do not restrict myself, but I emphasize what I believe the radio station wants me to do, and that is celebrate new works, and particularly by people who are not well-known. The New York Times can take care of the biggies, and I don't mean, again, to insult anyone, but this was their way, through me I hope and others, of getting to be known.

Every now and then, I will interject a book that is not from this area, as for example, the recent bestseller London Falling by Patrick Heath, because it is on two extremely important themes. One being you never quite know what your children are up to, even though you think you're a [00:14:00] helicopter mom. And two, and this I thought was even more interesting, because the book explores the degree and wide acceptance of corruption in the UK once the Soviet Union fell apart.

I had not realized the extent to which the oligarchs And their Russian mafia worked together and internationally. And so it wasn't just you never quite know what your children are doing, but you never quite know what your country is doing either. And this is what we're finding out today about our own country, and one of the reasons is because there are people trying to change history, ignore it, distort it, play it down, play other things up.

And so the book reviews give [00:15:00] me a chance, without seeming like a pushy lunatic, to have a sense of mission. Every book I do has to have some theme that I want to promote, because I think it basically will promote humanity. I'm a cynic, but a cynic is not a pessimist.

BSS: Well, who isn't a cynic these days, to be honest with you?

Right. I call myself a cynical old journalist sometimes on things, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, I don't think.

JB: But you're not old.

BSS: I'm older than you think. Let me ask you this question, 'cause I asked David this as well. Do you get feedback from listeners at all? Because he, he says he doesn't get a huge amount of feedback-

JB: No, I don't

BSS: You don't? 'Cause he said at one point he actually had, like, some death threats on something that

JB: He actually- yes, he did. I remember ... if- Uh, no, I don't, but the interesting feedback that I do get, surprise, "Hi, um, heard your review, which I loved." Okay, let's get to it. [00:16:00] "Listen, I've just written my first novel, which I'm sure you're gonna love.

I'm sending it to you." So it's the setup which may be sincere and probably is, but it's use. I don't think people have time for that. If they like the reviews, they'll listen to others, and they can go back and look at the podcast. But for me, it's a learning experience. There isn't one review I've ever done where I don't learn something about the author, and more significant, about the cultural times in which he or she lives.

BSS: Joan Baum, it's always lovely to hear you when you give us the book reviews on WSHU. It's been even more of a pleasure to find out a little bit more about the lady behind the smoky voice. It's been great talking to you, and thank you for being on Morning Edition.

JB: Thank you so much.