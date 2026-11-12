In ‘Possible Love’, the class divide splits open
The film Possible Love recently hit Netflix, and it's worth your time. It's the latest from director Lee Chang-dong, whose previous film Burning was a critical hit. In the Korean film, two couples living very different lives come together – wealth and privilege meets working class struggle, as the film dissects how much a basic sense of self-worth is bound up with having a job. And the toxic, pernicious effect that losing a job has on pretty much everything.