© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In ‘Possible Love’, the class divide splits open

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Aisha Harris
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Jeon Do-yeon in Possible Love.
Netflix
Jeon Do-yeon in Possible Love.

The film Possible Love recently hit Netflix, and it's worth your time. It's the latest from director Lee Chang-dong, whose previous film Burning was a critical hit. In the Korean film, two couples living very different lives come together – wealth and privilege meets working class struggle, as the film dissects how much a basic sense of self-worth is bound up with having a job. And the toxic, pernicious effect that losing a job has on pretty much everything.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & culturemoviesPop Culture
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a critic and host of Pop Culture Happy Hour and author of Wannabe: Reckonings With the Pop Culture That Shapes Me.
See stories by Aisha Harris