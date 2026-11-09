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'Wild Horse Nine' is a killer hang, with actual killers

WSHU | By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha Harris
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:35 AM EST
John Malkovich in Wild Horse Nine.
Searchlight Pictures
John Malkovich in Wild Horse Nine.

Wild Horse Nine is a terrific new movie that stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as two CIA agents who head to Easter Island for an unusual and mysterious mission in the early 1970s. They bicker and banter constantly, but the film is more than just a hangout movie: It also reflects heavily on memory and regret. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), it promises to be a major player in this year's Oscars race.
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Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour. He appears frequently on All Songs Considered and NPR newsmagazines.
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a critic and host of Pop Culture Happy Hour and author of Wannabe: Reckonings With the Pop Culture That Shapes Me.
See stories by Aisha Harris