What Girl Scout cookies can tell us about growing up

Alysa Nahmias is a documentary filmmaker.

She has directed films about very serious topics. Her film, "Art & Krimes by Krimes" explores the criminal justice system. It follows the life of a visual artist after a six-year prison sentence.

She's also produced projects about things like people navigating the world with disabilities, depression and PTSD.

Her latest film is called Cookie Queens. It follows the lives of four young girls as they sell Girl Scout cookies. It may seem like a departure from Alysa's previous work, but it's not just about cookies.

Alysa joins us to talk about how she landed this subject to tell a story that's about the pressures of aging out of childhood, economic class and the harsh realities of capitalism. Plus, we all have a favorite Girl Scout cookie. Jesse and Alysa get into their favorites of the bunch to munch.

Cookie Queens will be available to stream on September 8.