'Supergirl' has a solid hero but could use a better villain

Hollywood's newest Supergirl is kind of a dirtbag — in the good way. Fearless and grumpy, Supergirl (Milly Alcock) sets out on a quest to support a new pal's revenge journey and to make a point that should be clear by now: Never mess with a lady's dog. Also featuring David Corenswet and Jason Momoa, is Supergirl a worthy follow up to Superman?

If you want more DC superhero action, check out these episodes:

'Superman' takes off and nails the landing

'The Batman' puts the emo in emote

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