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'Supergirl' has a solid hero but could use a better villain

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Glen Weldon
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT
Warner Bros. Pictures

Hollywood's newest Supergirl is kind of a dirtbag — in the good way. Fearless and grumpy, Supergirl (Milly Alcock) sets out on a quest to support a new pal's revenge journey and to make a point that should be clear by now: Never mess with a lady's dog. Also featuring David Corenswet and Jason Momoa, is Supergirl a worthy follow up to Superman?

If you want more DC superhero action, check out these episodes:

'Superman' takes off and nails the landing

'The Batman' puts the emo in emote

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Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon