Ben Vereen on a lifetime of performing

Ben Vereen is an actor, dancer and singer – a classic triple threat. His work in theatre is legendary: Sweet Charity, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin and countless others.

These days you can catch him on The Gray House on Prime Video. He plays Isham Worthy, an enslaved person and conductor of the underground railroad, living in the antebellum South. The role echoes similar themes from his role in the tv miniseries Roots from nearly 50 years ago.

Ben joins us to talk about The Gray House, how he got in the right headspace to play Isham Worthy and what's changed about his craft after decades of iconic work. Ben wore a scarf to our interview, which means we had to ask… how big is his scarf collection? Only one way to find out!