LaKeith Stanfield reunites with 'Sorry to Bother You' director Boots Riley

In 2018, LaKeith Stanfield starred in Sorry to Bother You, one of the best, most bonkers movies of the last decade. LaKeith had the lead role as Cassius Green, a slacker turned telemarketing superstar. Sorry to Bother You was also the directorial debut for rapper and filmmaker Boots Riley.

LaKeith and Boots have reunited for the new film I Love Boosters. The movie tells the story of the Velvet Gang, a group of women in the Bay Area who are, well, boosters. People who steal high-end clothes and resell them for cheap to the public.

LaKeith chats with us about the movie and what it's been like working with Boots on another project. He also talks with us about how he got cast on Donald Glover's Atlanta, how he got into making music, and more.