Vincent D’Onofrio on becoming Kingpin again

Vincent D'Onofrio is a remarkably physical, remarkably versatile actor. He played Gomer Pyle in Full Metal Jacket. For ten years, he starred as detective Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Now, he's in the Marvel series Daredevil. He plays Kingpin, the crime overlord supervillain and foil to Charlie Cox's Daredevil character.

When D'Onofrio joined us last year, Disney+ had just revived the show as Daredevil: Born Again. The latest season in that series just dropped a couple of weeks ago.

D'Onofrio talked with us about some of his most memorable roles, including an alien piloting a human body in Men in Black and a guest appearance on Homicide: Life on the Street. We also discussed how he, as an actor, accesses these grand characters through physical and emotional inspirations, and he shares which government agency helped develop the Kingpin costume he wears in Daredevil: Born Again.