Carnegie libraries receive surprise $10,000 gifts

WSHU | By Randye Kaye
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:16 PM EST
Norwalk Public Library

Good news for some libraries in our listening area and beyond. The Carnegie Corporation of New York has begun dispersing surprise $10,000 gifts to every Carnegie Library still operating in the US. The libraries can use this windfall anyway they want. No strings attached. This is all part of Carnegie's celebration of the country's upcoming 250th anniversary.

In Connecticut, six libraries are receiving these grants, and at least two are on Long Island.

All Things Considered host Randye Kaye spoke with Carnegie President Dame Louise Richardson about the grant and the founder, Andrew Carnegie's goal to make libraries available to everyone.

Carnegie Libraries in Connecticut:

Carnegie Libraries on Long Island:
Randye Kaye
Randye Kaye serves as WSHU's All Things Considered host.
