Bullseye: Paul Williams

Paul Williams has lived an extraordinary life.

He's a songwriter who's written songs performed by Three Dog Night, Tiny Tim, The Carpenters, and David Bowie. Paul also co-wrote perhaps one of the greatest Muppet songs of all time: Rainbow Connection from The Muppet Movie.

As an actor he's also been in a ton of great projects – from Battle for the Planet of the Apes to the cult classic Phantom of the Paradise.

Other extraordinary facts – Paul has skydived over 100 times. He was a frequent guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson appearing 50 times.

On the latest episode of Bullseye we get into it all. Falling out of airplanes. Dressing as an Orangutan from Planet of the Apes on Carson. The simple genius of Kermit the Frog's Rainbow Connection, which was quite complicated to write. Don't miss this one. It's an all-timer.