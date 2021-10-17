-
Peter Tork died Thursday at 77. He was a guitarist, keyboardist and bassist for the Monkees. And he was a native of Mansfield, Connecticut.Long before he…
-
Molly Venter and Eben Pariser are the husband-and-wife musical team behind the New Haven-based band Goodnight Moonshine. Their new album is called “I’m…
-
The Town of Shelton, Connecticut, will put on a new music and arts festival this summer.Derek Signore, a co-promoter of the Riverfront Music Festival,…
-
The music streaming service Spotify has filed official documents to launch its initial public offering and begin trading shares on the New York Stock…
-
One of Africa’s most renowned musicians will be performing in New England this weekend. Musician Habib Koite is from Mali in West Africa. He has a unique…
-
The musical roots of New Haven, Connecticut, run deeper than you might think. And a new exhibit at the Gilmore Music Library at Yale University aims to…
-
It’s pretty unusual for a radio music program to stand the test of three decades’ worth of time and still attract a sizable, growing audience. As…
-
Connecticut native, singer-songwriter John Mayer has established a scholarship fund for Bridgeport high school students pursuing a career in education. To…
-
The iconic cover art of Radiohead’s album OK Computer shows a heavily distorted picture of an anonymous highway interchange. The band has never said where…
-
Walk down Temple street in downtown New Haven and you’ll find a little storefront called Musical Intervention.Inside, a few dozen people are singing songs…