Start the day with Brian Scott-Smith

WSHU Public Radio is pleased to announce that award-winning journalist Brian Scott-Smith has been named the new local host of Morning Edition, the station’s flagship daily morning news program.

A veteran, award-winning broadcast journalist, Scott-Smith brings decades of international and local experience to the role. Born in Great Britain, he began his career working in television and radio for the BBC, as well as in commercial radio. Scott-Smith is the creator and host of the podcast Connecticut East This Week, which highlights the people, businesses, and stories of eastern Connecticut.

Listeners can hear Morning Edition starting at 5am on 91.1FM and 89.9FM, at www.wshu.org, on the WSHU app and via smart speaker.

Scott-Smith has been a familiar and trusted voice to WSHU audiences since moving to Connecticut in 2008. He began freelancing with the station as a reporter and fill-in host, covering a wide range of topics including business, health, the environment, and local politics.

Brad Dancer, General Manager of WSHU Public Radio, welcomed Scott-Smith to the role, stating: “Brian’s deep connection to our region, his journalistic integrity, and his ability to connect with listeners make him an excellent choice to host Morning Edition. We are thrilled to have him lead our morning broadcast and continue WSHU’s tradition of trusted, high-quality journalism.”

“It’s been great working with WSHU for so long as a freelancer,” said Scott-Smith. “So, taking over as the WSHU host of Morning Edition, one of the station’s flagship shows, is not only a dream come true but also a great responsibility and privilege.”

Scott-Smith lives in Quaker Hill, Connecticut, with his husband, Scott, along with their dog, Griff, and cat, Linus.