The Week In News: Mueller Report Reactions, State Politics

It’s the day after the release of the Mueller report and we’re still unpacking its key points. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s been in office for 100 days. How’s he doing? In New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes tuition free for Gold Star families. We’ll talk about these stores and more with our guests:

Meena Bose, Ph.D., professor of political science, executive dean of public policy and public service programs and director, Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency, Hofstra University

Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU

Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media

Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media

J.D. Allen, producer and editor, WSHU

Davis Dunavin, reporter, WSHU