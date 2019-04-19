© 2021 WSHU
The Week In News: Mueller Report Reactions, State Politics

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 19, 2019 at 1:56 PM EDT
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday is photographed in Washington.

It’s the day after the release of the Mueller report and we’re still unpacking its key points. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s been in office for 100 days. How’s he doing? In New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes tuition free for Gold Star families. We’ll talk about these stores and more with our guests:

  • Meena Bose, Ph.D., professor of political science, executive dean of public policy and public service programs and director, Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency, Hofstra University
  • Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU
  • Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • J.D. Allen, producer and editor, WSHU
  • Davis Dunavin, reporter, WSHU

