A Conversation With Sen. Chris Murphy

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 28, 2018 at 1:24 PM EST
Jacquelyn Martin
AP
Sen. Chris Murphy listens to testimony from Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Pompeo's nomination in April on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has been one of the most vocal opponents of President Donald Trump and his policies. Now that the midterm elections over, what issues will the Senator push in the upcoming legislative session? Ron will ask Senator Murphy about that and many other issues. Then, WSHU’s Ebong Udoma, Tom Dudchik, host of the Capitol Report, and Hearst CT Media reporter Ken Dixon will look at what’s going on with Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s efforts to put his administration together.

Listen to the discussion on incoming Gov. Ned Lamont's transition

