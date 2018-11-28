A Conversation With Sen. Chris Murphy

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has been one of the most vocal opponents of President Donald Trump and his policies. Now that the midterm elections over, what issues will the Senator push in the upcoming legislative session? Ron will ask Senator Murphy about that and many other issues. Then, WSHU’s Ebong Udoma, Tom Dudchik, host of the Capitol Report, and Hearst CT Media reporter Ken Dixon will look at what’s going on with Governor-elect Ned Lamont’s efforts to put his administration together.

