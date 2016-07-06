Conn. Senators Push For More Funding To Combat Zika

Connecticut's two U.S. senators say the $320,000 the state is receiving from the federal government to prepare for a potential Zika outbreak represents a fraction of what the state needs.

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said Tuesday that Congress should pass legislation that authorizes President Barack Obama's request for $1.9 billion in funding to combat Zika.

The Obama administration recently transferred about $500 million from fighting Ebola to address Zika.

Blumenthal says the money Connecticut is now receiving will help prepare for a possible outbreak but will not help Connecticut respond to an actual outbreak.

So far there have been 22 cases of Zika found in Connecticut patients who traveled to another country. No locally acquired cases have been reported.