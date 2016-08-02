New York Reports 537 Zika Cases So Far _ All Travel Related

New York state has confirmed 537 cases of Zika so far — though officials say all appear to be connected to travel to affected areas and there's no evidence the virus is spreading through local mosquitoes.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state health Commissioner Howard Zucker delivered the update Tuesday.

While the specific mosquito species known to spread Zika is not native to New York, a related species is present in downstate areas.

Officials say residents can reduce the risk by eliminating standing water and using larvicide to kill young mosquitoes. They also encourage people to wear repellent and long sleeves when outside, particularly during the day.

The state is also providing testing to pregnant women at risk of exposure to the virus, which has been linked to birth defects.