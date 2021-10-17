-
Governor Ned Lamont says United Technologies will continue to expand and hire new workers in Connecticut despite its merger with Raytheon. The company…
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the decision by United Technologies Corporation to sell off some of its divisions might benefit the state.…
Conglomerate United Technologies is breaking up. The 84-year-old company is spinning off its Carrier air conditioner and Otis elevator businesses in order…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed a law Friday establishing a $400 million tax credit deal with United Technologies Corporation. The company can…