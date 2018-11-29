Sen. Murphy: United Technologies Likely To Stay In Conn.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the decision by United Technologies Corporation to sell off some of its divisions might benefit the state.

Murphy said UTC executives have told him the corporation is not likely to leave Connecticut, even though it’s shedding some of its businesses.

“I think that the new aerospace business will be located in Connecticut. My hope is that Otis Elevator will stay here in Connecticut. I don’t think they’ve made a final decision on Carrier. But it may be that we end up with more global headquarters in Connecticut at the end of this breakup process, than we did before.”

Murphy was speaking on the WSHU talk show The Full Story on Wednesday.

UTC announced on Monday that it would be selling its Otis and Carrier divisions. The company said it will maintain its aerospace companies, including Pratt & Whitney, and Rockwell Collins, its newest acquisition.

UTC is Connecticut’s largest employer with about 25,000 workers on its payroll.