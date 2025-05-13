Murphy to force votes on arms sales to countries doing business with Trump family

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) plans to force the Senate to vote on arms sales to any country that does personal business with President Donald Trump’s (R) family. This comes as Trump plans to accept a luxury private plane from the Qatari royal family.

Military deals can typically advance in the Senate without a vote, so long as no member objects.

Following the plane announcement, Murphy said he wouldn’t let certain arms deals go through the legislative body without a fight.

“We should have a full Senate debate and vote,” Murphy said.

Just weeks ago, the U.S. State Department approved a $2 billion arms sale to Qatar. In Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump signed a defense sale worth more than $140 billion.

Trump’s family stands to profit from a deal in the United Arab Emirates, where the president will also visit this week. A UAE venture firm will use stablecoins issued by the family’s blockchain company to pay for a $2 billion crypto exchange investment.

The announcement drove up the stablecoin's worth.

“Trump's stablecoin just became the fifth most valuable stablecoin in the world, because of the Emirati investment,” Murphy said.

“Donald Trump is going to the Middle East in order to receive tribute from nations who know the game is simple: if they want favorable treatment from the United States when it comes to our foreign policy, then they don't have to do anything that supports our own national security,” Murphy said. “They just have to put money in Donald Trump's pocket.”

Trump has defended the Qatari plane gift, saying it would be “stupid” to turn away a free, expensive airplane.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar,” Trump said . “ I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.”

Murphy is one of four Democratic senators sponsoring a resolution to condemn the acceptance of the gift. Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who on Monday did not comment on whether the deal was ethical, would have to call it for a vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is also unhappy with the deal.

He said he plans to hold all Department of Justice political nominees until he gets answers from the Foreign Agent Registration Act unit (FARA) on what Qatari foreign agents are doing in the U.S. and whether they’re benefiting Trump.

Schumer also wants to know more about the plane, such as what security measures are already installed, who will pay for its upkeep, and who in the Trump administration made the deal.