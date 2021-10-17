-
Despite a ton of complaints, Tweed Airport is getting an upgrade. How much will offshore wind projects impact marine life? Protecting pedestrians on Long…
Residents in the New Haven area have rallied against the expansion of the city’s Tweed Regional Airport, but officials are still moving ahead with…
A committee has chosen a new monument for New Haven’s Wooster Square. Governor Lamont leaves mask mandates up to local governments in Connecticut,…
Police were called on several Connecticut residents this week after they refused to yield the microphone at a meeting to discuss a proposed plan to expand…
Areas of our region are breaking rainfall records. Connecticut’s big investment in infrastructure, New Haven will advance Tweed Airport’s expansion, and…
New Haven city planners have advanced the proposed 43-year lease deal to expand Tweed New Haven Airport. They want the city’s Board of Alders to work out…
Tweed New Haven Airport could get a longer runway, another terminal and a new parking garage in its new lease agreement.The proposed 43-year lease deal is…
The head of the Connecticut Airport Authority has called for the expansion of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport. However, Executive Director Kevin Dillon…
Tweed New Haven Airport has announced plans to extend its runway, build a new terminal and add a major new commercial airline service.Jorge Roberts is CEO…
American Airlines has ended its service to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut, leaving the airport with no commercial service flights.The…