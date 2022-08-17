A new lease agreement for Tweed New Haven Airport comes to a vote

A new 43-year lease agreement for Tweed New Haven Airport will be be voted on by the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority on Wednesday.

The “amended and restated” airport lease would give the green light to an expansion project that includes an extended runway and a new terminal on the airport’s East Haven side.

The new lease was unanimously approved by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s Board of Alders a year ago.

In a written statement, Elicker said the agreement will provide "convenient travel, good jobs and economic growth for the city and the region."

It also includes new regulations on landings, takeoffs and more to address complaints from New Haven and East Haven residents about noise, traffic and pollution in their neighborhoods. Many have been outspoken about their opposition to the airport’s expansion.