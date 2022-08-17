© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

A new lease agreement for Tweed New Haven Airport comes to a vote

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
airplane_apsethwenig_190918.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP

A new 43-year lease agreement for Tweed New Haven Airport will be be voted on by the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority on Wednesday.

The “amended and restated” airport lease would give the green light to an expansion project that includes an extended runway and a new terminal on the airport’s East Haven side.

The new lease was unanimously approved by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s Board of Alders a year ago.

In a written statement, Elicker said the agreement will provide "convenient travel, good jobs and economic growth for the city and the region."

It also includes new regulations on landings, takeoffs and more to address complaints from New Haven and East Haven residents about noise, traffic and pollution in their neighborhoods. Many have been outspoken about their opposition to the airport’s expansion.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutTweed New Haven AirportTweed AirportJustin ElickerNew HavenSabrina GaroneAirports
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone