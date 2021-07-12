Tweed Airport Awaits Dual Proposals Before New Haven Officials For Expansion

Tweed New Haven Airport could get a longer runway, another terminal and a new parking garage in its new lease agreement.

The proposed 43-year lease deal is between the city of New Haven and airport authority.

City officials submitted the deal to the Board of Alders during their monthly July meeting.

The airport authority and the city have also submitted an amendment that would repeal a city law that prohibits airplanes weighing over 160,000 pounds from using the airport.

That would allow for more flights to come into New Haven.

Both proposals now await a public hearing before the Board of Alders vote on it in the fall.