The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has begun revealing details on how it will reform the National Flood Insurance Program.FEMA oversees the…
U.S. Senators in New York and New Jersey are calling on FEMA to investigate how insurance claims related to Superstorm Sandy were secretly rewritten to…
The Latina Women’s Rights Organization, Sepa Mujer, celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sunday. The group celebrated by holding a Latinas in Action forum…
Despite pleas from elected officials FEMA will keep the one year statute of limitation deadline for those filing claims backed by the national flood…
Lawyers working with Superstorm Sandy victims are warning of fast approaching insurance deadlines. The pro bono Disaster Relief Clinic at Touro Law School…