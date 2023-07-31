TFS feature

© 2023 WSHU
  • Connecticut Attorney General William Tong speaks outside the Connecticut Supreme Court on the new agreements reached in the long-running Sheff v. O'Neill school desegregation case, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.
    The Full Story
    A year after Sheff v. O’Neill
    Tom Kuser
    Last year the landmark lawsuit, Sheff v. O’Neill was finally settled after 30 years of litigation. Morning Edition host Tom Kuser speaks with Martha Stone, a lead attorney in the case for an update on the settlement.