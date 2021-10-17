-
A plan to bring the Metro-North railroad through Penn Station has been revived.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority put the $4.7 billion “Penn…
-
Connecticut House Republicans have proposed an alternative to Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s spending plan for the American Rescue Act funding. The…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont rolled out a plan to invest $150 million in small businesses on Monday. Lamont visited a business incubator in a renovated…
-
Long Island elected officials and trade groups made a list of capital improvements worth over $5 billion that they hope Congress will fund through…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief and stimulus bill approved by Democrats in his chamber will send…
-
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the…
-
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Monday that negotiations are underway with the Senate and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on potential tax increases on the wealthy…
-
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it could be forced to cut the Metro-North commuter rail service by up to 50 percent if it doesn’t get…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut believes Congress needs to move faster on another COVID-19 stimulus package now that the election is…