South Fork Wind Farm

-
Electricity generated from wind turbines that are expected to deliver power to the Hamptons will go through the nation’s first offshore electrical…
-
Connecticut students will be required to wear masks for the first month of school. Offshore wind versus the fishing industry, a special election in…
-
New York regulators have approved a proposal to build a transmission cable under a beach in Wainscott, Long Island. The cable will bring power from the…
-
A group of residents have sued the Town of East Hampton, Long Island, to block developers of an offshore wind project from burying a high-powered…
-
On Long Island, the East Hampton Town Trustees met this week to hear comments from community stakeholders on draft agreements with the developers of the…
-
Developers of an offshore wind farm in eastern Long Island say they don’t expect the project to be operational until the end of 2023. The company, Ortsed,…