NY court orders Shinnecock Nation to shut down billboards

A New York court has ordered the Shinnecock Nation to shut down two electronic billboards in Hampton Bays.

Judges from the state Appellate Division released a ruling on Dec. 4 that reversed a lower court’s 2019 decision. They stated that the court was wrong to let the tribe continue the construction of two 60-foot-tall electronic monuments the Nation erected on Sunrise Highway.

At the time, the state did not grant the Department of Transportation an injunction to block the construction of the billboards. Some residents complained that their size and bright lights posed a danger to public safety. The tribe argued that the area is part of its sovereign territory and immune from state or local zoning.

The tribe put up billboards on either side of Sunrise Highway, which serves as an additional source of income through advertisements. The tribe has previously stated that the much-needed revenue helps Shinnecock people who are struggling with housing crises and food insecurity.

In August, the Nation broke ground on a new gas station and travel plaza on Newtown Road, on Shinnecock territory near the billboards. That project has caused complaints from nearby residents.

Although the Southampton Town Board has had requests from residents to look into stopping that project, the board has been hesitant to act partly because of the federal rules regarding tribal sovereignty. Some board members are considering seeking legal advice. It's not clear yet how the ruling of the 2019 case affects this project.

A spokesperson for the Nation could not be immediately reached for comment.