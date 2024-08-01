NOAA teaches CT kids about careers in the ocean

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been touring southeastern Connecticut to look for future hires.

The team visited the Mystic Seaport Museum and Project Oceanology to speak with young people about working for NOAA.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Reynaga said the students are interested in the organization.

“I think they’re just excited to see a different opportunity,” Reynaga said. “A lot of folks that I’ve spoken to, some of the younger people, are interested in military service, but hardly anyone knows that the NOAA Corps exists as a branch of uniformed service. So, showing my pictures of my travels down to Antarctica, working with the penguins and fur seals, and traveling out of New England. I think probably the most questions have come, you know, regarding the penguins and the fur seals, just because everyone loves penguins and fur seals.”

NOAA is known for its National Weather Service but also has departments that focus on deep ocean exploration, aquaculture and fisheries.

Rachael Sterk, a local high school student, said she didn’t realize there were so many career paths available.

“I did really like all of the animal calls but the NOAA Corps was the most interesting to me,” Sterk said. “Getting to see all of the experiences that they have within there and all of the work that they do to see with the species around them. And he talked about stuff that he did with penguins and traveling around to Antarctica, San Diego, and all that. So, the NOAA Corps was definitely my favorite that I’ve learned about so far.”

NOAA officials said they hope the tours will spark a lifelong interest in the role they and the oceans play in our everyday lives.