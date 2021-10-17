-
The Schaghticoke tribe sued the state of Connecticut in March in response to a law that created a process for the state’s two federally recognized Indian…
Connecticut has announced its new Keno game, introduced in April, brought in $12 million in its first two months. That’s nearly twice what the state had…
The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has notified two state-recognized tribes in Connecticut that they've exhausted both administrative and judicial…
The state of Connecticut is now facing a second federal lawsuit in response to an act it passed last year allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan…