Connecticut News

First Day Of School At New Sandy Hook Elementary

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 29, 2016 at 2:37 PM EDT
The entrance to the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The new building replaced the one that was demolished where 20 first graders and six educators were shot and killed in 2012.
Mark Lennihan
The lobby of the new school during a media open house at the end of July.
Mark Lennihan
A classroom stocked with fresh school supplies during the open house.
Mark Lennihan

Monday was the first day of class at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut – the first day in nearly four years since the shooting that killed 20 children and 6 educators.

The new Sandy Hook school building is on the site of the old one. The school’s 400 students had been going to class in a neighboring town since the shooting in 2012.

At a tour of the new school last month, Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra said the town looked forward to having the school in Sandy Hook again.

“Our focus was always, always to bring our students and teachers home to our community.”

The State of Connecticut gave the town a $50 million gift to build the school. It’s designed to have a nature theme with gardens and alcoves that look like treehouses.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
