First Day Of School At New Sandy Hook Elementary

Monday was the first day of class at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut – the first day in nearly four years since the shooting that killed 20 children and 6 educators.

The new Sandy Hook school building is on the site of the old one. The school’s 400 students had been going to class in a neighboring town since the shooting in 2012.

At a tour of the new school last month, Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra said the town looked forward to having the school in Sandy Hook again.

“Our focus was always, always to bring our students and teachers home to our community.”

The State of Connecticut gave the town a $50 million gift to build the school. It’s designed to have a nature theme with gardens and alcoves that look like treehouses.