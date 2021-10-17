Safe Drinking Water

-
A new U.S. Geological Survey study has found high levels of arsenic and uranium in private drinking water wells across Connecticut.The study says nearly…
Long Island should reduce the amount of lead that is allowed in school sinks and water fountains, according to a report from environmentalists last month.…
Toxic contaminants were detected in nearly 15% of private drinking wells near a former naval weapons plant in Calverton, Long Island. Data from the…
Advocates at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) want more studies that explore how PFAS exposure may affect COVID-19 severity and vaccine efficacy.…
The New York State Drinking Water Quality Council met in Manhattan to talk about statewide regulations for 1,4-dioxane. The Council says the chemical will…
The Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment released a report that shows much of Long Island’s water supply contains the chemical 1,4-dioxane.The report…
A manmade chemical that exists in 71 percent of Long Island’s water districts may be cancerous, and the New York State Department of Environmental…
A new law, years in the making, mandates that all public schools in New York State test for lead in their drinking water.Lead is a neurotoxin that has…
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has given a $1.25 million grant to Suffolk County to test for pesticides in groundwater.The…
Residents of Hoosick Falls in upstate New York went to the Capitol on Wednesday to demand hearings on the water crisis that has led to high levels of the…