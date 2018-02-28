© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Removing Chemical From Water Supply May Cost $2.5 Billion

WSHU | By Rebekah Sherry
Published February 28, 2018 at 12:01 PM EST
drinkingwater_pexels_180228.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

The New York State Drinking Water Quality Council met in Manhattan to talk about statewide regulations for 1,4-dioxane. The Council says the chemical will be very expensive to clean up.

Right now the only approved way to remove 1,4-dioxane is through an advanced oxidation process that uses ultraviolet radiation to break down the molecules.

The process is estimated to cost between $900 million and $2.5 billion statewide.

Superintendent of the Massapequa Water District, Stan Carey, a member of the Drinking Water Quality Council, says he hopes the state will subsidize water districts to keep water rates low.

“If there’s no grant money available, that would likely translate into rate increases for public water.”

1,4-dioxane is a possible carcinogen found in paints, varnish and some self-care products  like shampoo.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew Yorkpublic healthSafe Drinking Water