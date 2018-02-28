Removing Chemical From Water Supply May Cost $2.5 Billion

The New York State Drinking Water Quality Council met in Manhattan to talk about statewide regulations for 1,4-dioxane. The Council says the chemical will be very expensive to clean up.

Right now the only approved way to remove 1,4-dioxane is through an advanced oxidation process that uses ultraviolet radiation to break down the molecules.

The process is estimated to cost between $900 million and $2.5 billion statewide.

Superintendent of the Massapequa Water District, Stan Carey, a member of the Drinking Water Quality Council, says he hopes the state will subsidize water districts to keep water rates low.

“If there’s no grant money available, that would likely translate into rate increases for public water.”

1,4-dioxane is a possible carcinogen found in paints, varnish and some self-care products like shampoo.