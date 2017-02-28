Report: Long Island's Water Contains Likely Carcinogen

The Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment released a report that shows much of Long Island’s water supply contains the chemical 1,4-dioxane.

The report finds almost three-quarters of water suppliers on the Island have concentrations of the chemical that the EPA has said is "likely to be carcinogenic to humans."

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign, says there needs to be a set standard for 1,4-dioxane.

“46 percent of our household products, including a lot of different shampoos and detergents and soaps, contain 1,4-dioxane and that chemical then once we use it, our products gets washed down the drain and enters into drinking surface water."

Currently, there is no standard in New York State. 1,4-Dioxane was listed by the EPA in 2013 as a likely carcinogen.